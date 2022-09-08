CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – A disturbance passing through brought spotty showers to some neighborhoods on Thursday.

As high pressure builds in briefly on Friday, we’ll see lots of sunshine most of the day with overall dry conditions. A little less humidity, too. The exception could be in the mountains, where clouds and a few showers could linger in the morning.

WEEKEND FORECAST ☔️



– Friday mostly dry, little less humid!



– Rain moves in early Sat. AM, lingers on & off through afternoon. We'll get some dry time.



– More showers/storms for Sunday. Flooding may develop.



– Take rain gear if heading out to any events! @Queen_City_News pic.twitter.com/r3cI9lCsG0 — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) September 8, 2022

Low pressure along the Gulf Coast will push lots of moisture this weekend.

This means off-and-on periods of rain starting early Saturday morning and into Monday. Take the rain gear for sure if you’re heading out to any events, including the Charlotte FC match and Panthers game.

Flooding may become an issue again, too.

Stay weather aware! 1-2 inches of rain is possible through early Monday, with isolated higher totals.







Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 66.

Friday: Sun & clouds. High 83.