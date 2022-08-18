CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – Some neighborhoods saw some spotty rain developing as temperatures warmed into the mid-80s on Thursday.

But again– most areas stayed dry. That will be changing over the next few days as rain chances will be on the rise.

2:45pm: More spotty showers scattered around the region. A few storms may develop as well through evening before more rain moves in for Friday. Forecast updates starting at 4 on @Queen_City_News! pic.twitter.com/SkKtkGyG1C — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) August 18, 2022

As low pressure moves in from the south, showers and a few storms will start to overspread the region Friday morning. Take the umbrella or rain jacket before heading out! Expect more off-and-on periods of rain throughout the afternoon and early evening.

Heading into the weekend, Saturday is looking like the overall drier half. It won’t be completely dry, but any rain or storms will be spotty.

Sunday, there’s a better chance more of us will see the rain as another disturbance moves in.

All the while, temperatures will be warm and humid but still below-average in the 70s and 80s.

Tonight: Lingering areas of rain. Low 67.

Friday: Scattered showers and storms. High 76.