Thursday brings a mix of clouds and sun with comfortably warm temps

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Despite seeing more clouds Thursday, the weather stayed dry! We’ll see a repeat performance on Friday as well, with a mix of clouds and sun, along with comfortably warm temperatures.

Highs only top out in the upper 70s to around 80. For the most part, the weather will cooperate for outside activities, fairs & festivals happening this weekend.

Temperatures will be warm, in the 80s, and most neighborhoods stay dry. There’s only a small rain chance by Sunday, with a better chance of spotty showers and storms in the mountains this weekend.





Next week, we flip the switch back to an unsettled pattern as another cold front moves in.

This will bring periods of showers, and possibly a few storms, each day next week. Temperatures will be cooler as well. Time to grab the jacket and umbrella again!

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 62.

Friday: Partly sunny. High 80.