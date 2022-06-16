(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Duke Energy is reporting thousands without power across the Carolinas on Thursday evening as strong storms cross the region.

As of 6:30 p.m., there were approximately 43,000 Duke Energy customers across the area without power. Nearly 11,000 Union Power Cooperative customers still remain without power.

Thursday night will be warm & muggy again, dipping into the mid-70s with Friday likely wrapping up a work week of 90 degree temperatures. Highs will peak in the upper 90s with a heat index of over 100 degrees again.

We’ll see a slight chance for storms one more time before drying out this weekend.