(PINPOINT WEATHER) — It’s getting warmer…

After highs peaked in the 70s Thursday, we’ve got 80s in the forecast through the weekend and early next week. No records— record highs are around 90, but above the average of 75 for this time of year.

Warm temperatures, but without the high humidity! We’ll see lots of sun through the weekend and Monday, too. The next rain and storm chance is Tuesday as a cold front moves through the Carolinas. Behind it, temps will get a little cooler again for the rest of next week.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 53.

Friday: Mostly sunny and warm. High 83.