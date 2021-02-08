The return of unsettled ‘off and on’ wet weather begins Monday night

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – After a dry start to the week, expect the return of unsettled, off and on wet weather starting tonight!

It won’t be much rain, but around midnight through Tuesday morning, some light rain and drizzle will develop in spots.

Most temperatures remain above freezing, so there won’t be any issues besides roads being a little wet in some areas. This will last through the morning, then it’s back to some sunshine for the afternoon. Temps get a little warmer, topping out in the low 60s!

Wednesday is the opposite– starting with some sun with more clouds in the afternoon. Once again, some light rain is possible late Wednesday before a round of widespread, heavier rain moves in for Thursday. This round could bring 1-2 inches of rain in some neighborhoods.

The pattern remains unsettled into the weekend. As temperatures get colder, some snow will be possible in the mountains.

We’ll see if we can get more wintry precip. near the Charlotte area by early next week. Stay tuned!

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Light rain/drizzle possible. Low 39.

Tuesday: Drizzle possible early, then some PM clearing. High 62.