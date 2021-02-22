The rain is gone and warmer weather is ahead

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The rain is gone and we’ve got a nice stretch of sunshine and warmer weather to look forward to the rest of this week!

High pressure will build keeping us dry through Thursday. The warmer flow will boost highs close to 70 in some neighborhoods Tuesday and Wednesday. A taste of spring!

It will be a little on the breezy side Tuesday with gusts around 25 mph with even higher gusts possible in the mountains. The wind will settle by Tuesday night.

The next storm system approaches and then stalls near the area Friday through the weekend. This will introduce some showers for Friday with a possible wintry mix in the mountains and foothills.

But it’s looking like mostly rain again, off and on through the weekend.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 33.

Tuesday: Sunny and warmer. High 66.