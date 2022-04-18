(PINPOINT WEATHER) — After a chilly, wet start to the week; the rain is done, not only for the night, but for the rest of the week!

High pressure takes over for several days, giving us lots of sunshine through the weekend. It’s really just a temperature forecast this week, as that’s the only thing that will significantly change.





Temperatures will stay on the cool side overnight through Tuesday night. Highs will only top out in the low 60s Tuesday with breezy conditions. Wednesday morning will be even colder with patchy frost developing. Once again, protect any sensitive outside plants & vegetation!

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

After early Wednesday, the warming trend kicks in. Highs Wednesday afternoon get close to 70, and by the end of the week and weekend, we soar into the 80s!

Tonight: More clearing, chilly. Low 41.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny & breezy. High 62.