The heat returns this week with a few chances of storms

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Another muggy night is on tap for our area with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Plenty of sunshine is expected again on Sunday with highs holding in the upper 80s. An isolated shower or storm could pop up on Sunday afternoon, but most of the day should remain dry.

This summer-time weather pattern will stick around into the start of the week with highs returning to the lower and middle 90s. Heat indices will be much hotter with many locations feeling more like 100 degrees through midweek.







Rain chance will start to increase by Wednesday, so make sure to grab your umbrella. As the clouds and rain comes in, we will see temperatures drop back into the 80s.

Hurricane Henri will continue to track north before making landfall near New York and Connecticut on Sunday. Dangerous winds, heavy rain, and storm surge will affect much of the New England. We will continue to watch the track of this storm over the next several days. Stay with Fox 46 News!

Tonight: Patchy clouds. Lo: 71

Sunday: Partly sunny and warm. Hi: 88

Monday: Mostly sunny. Hi: 91 Lo: 70