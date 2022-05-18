CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The HEAT IS ON!

The heat starts to crank on Thursday. The last time Charlotte hit 90 degrees was September 18 of last year. Our first 90-degree day looks to come right on time, average first hot day is May 20.

Temperatures on Thursday will soar into the middle 90s. I am forecasting 94 degrees for Charlotte. The record is 95 degrees set back in 1962.

Meanwhile, a storm system will clip us to the north. With our heat and humidity in full gear, storms could organize into clusters with a risk of damaging winds and large hail. We have a SLIGHT RISK, level 2 of 5 of severe weather. Stay weather aware!







We keep a few isolated storms possible on Friday. The heat continues to crank. I’m forecasting 95 degrees, the record is 95 set back in 1964.

It stays hot on Sunday. The record of 97 degrees from 1941 should stay, though temperatures still climb into the low to middle 90s.

A cold front comes through with scattered showers and storms on Sunday. This will give way to cooler air to start the workweek. Expect lingering showers and cooler 70s by Monday.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, storms possibly late. Low: 66.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid. A few showers/storms are possible. High: 94.