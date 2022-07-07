CHARLOTTE (PINPOINT WEATHER) — It’s been hot and humid all week… why change now? Friday will be another day of highs in the 90s with ‘feels like’ temps above 100 in many neighborhoods.

That will again lead to more scattered storms in the afternoon and evening, so stay weather aware and download the free Pinpoint Weather App if you don’t have it yet!

There will be some changes heading into the weekend. A cold front will bring more showers and storms Saturday before drawing in slightly cooler air for Sunday.







We’ll go from low 90s Saturday, to low 80s Sunday! As for the humidity, there won’t be a major drop in that; overall, expect continued humid conditions through next week.

Tonight: Showers & storms ending. Partly cloudy. Low 74.

Friday: Sun & clouds, hot and humid. Scattered PM storms. High 93.