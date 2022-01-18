Temps warm into the mid-50s Wednesday before arctic air, another winter storm moves into Charlotte

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – High pressure is in charge through Wednesday, keeping the weather dry… and warmer in the afternoon!

However, it’s another night and morning when you’ll have to watch out for slick spots and black ice as temps drop into the 20s. Under more sun Wednesday, high temps will warm into the mid-50s, a little above average for a change!

But don’t get too used to it, as more arctic cold air and another winter storm looks to be on the way. As a cold front moves in Thursday, scattered *rain* showers will move in. Grab the umbrella!

Most of us see just rain off and on through the afternoon, but as colder air starts to work in, places near the I-40 corridor could see a little snow flying Thursday evening!







Compared to the storm over the weekend, this system may bring more snow to the Charlotte area, as opposed to more of an ice storm that could develop to our south (places like Columbia, Florence, Myrtle Beach, SC). Still too early to make a call on possible accumulation numbers. Stay tuned!

As far as timing, most of the snow/wintry mix would be Thursday night through Friday, and possibly into Saturday.

Tonight: A few clouds. Low 27.

Wednesday: Sun & clouds. High 56.