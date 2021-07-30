Temps to stay in the 90s this weekend but a cool change is on the way

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – We wrapped up a hot week Friday! Highs were in the low and mid 90s starting Monday, with the hottest of the week — and year so far — being Wednesday’s 95.

It will still be a hot weekend with temps hitting the low 90s, but next week offers a cool change! Showers and storms will be few and far between this weekend. Most of the region will be dry on Saturday.

Sunday looks like a slightly better chance you’ll run into a spotty shower or storm, especially in the mountains.





Outside of the mountains, most will be dry. As another front approaches early next week, temperatures get cooler and higher rain and storm chances develop.

Highs may only top out in the low 80s starting Tuesday!

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 71. Saturday: Sun & clouds. High 93.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Shower/storm possible. 73/91.