Temps to remain in the lower 90s with chance for pop-up thunderstorms Wednesday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It will be another steamy day with highs hitting the upper 80s and lower 90s under partly sunny skies. Try to find ways to stay cool, because our heat index values will be in the middle 90s again this afternoon.

A stray shower or storm could pop up this afternoon, but it will be isolated and most places will remain dry. If a shower or storm develops in your area, watch for heavy downpours and gusty winds.





Little will change through Friday as highs pressure to our east holds its ground. The southerly flow overhead will keep higher humidity levels in place with temps reaching the upper 80s and low 90s each day.

Better chances for rain will move in over the weekend as a cold front settles into the area. We will also see temperatures drop a bit behind the front later this weekend and into next week.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, PM shower/storm. Hi: 90

Tonight: Partly cloudy and warm. Lo: 72

Thursday: Clouds and sun, Spotty shower/storm. Hi: 91