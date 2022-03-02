(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – What a warm up! Most neighborhoods soared into the 70s Wednesday, topping out at 78 at Charlotte. Just a couple of degrees from tying the record of 80.

Thursday, we’ll do the same thing, but even warmer! With low 80s in the forecast, we’ll be more than 20 degrees above average for this time of year.

A forecast high of 82 will be just under the record of 84. Either way, it’s warm for March! High pressure is keeping us nice and clear for now, but a cold front will be dropping in from the north late Thursday.





We only get some scattered clouds from that, no rain. What we *will* get is a cooler setup for Friday. Back in the 50s to near 60 we go to end the week… but just for a day.

This weekend, another warm-up kicks in and highs will reach the 70s again. It’ll be dry, but with more clouds moving in for Sunday. Rain chances return next week.

Tonight: Mostly clear, chilly. Low 45.

Thursday: Sunny and warm. High 82.