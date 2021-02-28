Temps to drop some with scattered showers returning on Monday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It will be a mild night with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s under mostly cloudy skies. Some showers will begin to push in before daybreak Monday as a cold front approaches from the west.

The winds will increase overnight through Monday with gusts up to 25 mph at times.

Soggy weather will start the week as the cold front sweeps the region on Monday. Most of the rain will occur on Monday morning before tapering back to lingering showers in the afternoon.

Rainfall totals will be on the light side with a half of an inch or less possible. High temperatures will drop back to the middle 60s on Monday.

We will dry out briefly on Tuesday before another storm slides through on Wednesday. Look for temperatures to fall back into the 50s for both days.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and mild, shower late. Hi: 60

Monday: Cloudy, 70% rain. Hi: 67

Tuesday: Partly sunny and nice. Hi: 55 Lo: 38