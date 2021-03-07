Temps to climb all throughout the week before rain returns next weekend

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – We are looking at another cold start to your Monday, but don’t worry our afternoon temperatures climb into the lower and middle 60s.

Sunny skies will stick around for most of the workweek giving us a beautiful stretch. Hopefully, you will be able to get outdoors and enjoys the pleasant conditions.

Highs will top out in the 60s for the start of the week before soaring into the 70s by Wednesday. Late next weekend, rain chances will begin to increase as a storm system approaches from the west.

Daylight Savings Time does begin next weekend! Don’t forget to change your clocks!

Tonight: Clear and cold. Lo: 28

Monday: Sunny and warmer. Hi: 64

Tuesday: Sunny and nice. Hi: 68 Lo: 35