Temps stay seasonal in the upper 50s before weekend storm approaches

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Another pleasant, but not as cold evening ahead!

We’ll find increasing clouds tonight. Those clouds and southerly winds will help blanket us, keeping lows in the upper 30’s.

Clouds will continue to increase on Friday as our next big storm approaches from the south. Temperatures stay seasonal in the upper 50’s.

Showers arrive late in the evening with rain becoming widespread overnight. Locally heavy downpours up to 1” are possible. Showers linger into Saturday morning before exiting Saturday afternoon.

Like the last storm, this one has potent winds upstairs in the atmosphere. A strong storm may be possible for our eastern counties, the overall severe threat is low.

Winds will pick up on Saturday on the backside of the storm, turning breezy. However, this storm is a little more detached from cold air. A few flakes are possible in the mountains, but snow looks to be much lighter than last time, ~1” possible.

It will gradually turn cooler going into early next week, but we won’t find a big cold blast like we did this week.

Expect clearing skies late Saturday with breezy winds and middle 50’s. Highs stay cool despite sunshine on Sunday, staying in the lower 50’s.

By Monday, a little burp passes through the Great Lakes. Light rain/ snow showers may be possible, most of us stay dry. Temperatures continue to stay cool on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the lower 50’s and lows near freezing.

Temperatures rebound closer to average by Wednesday and Thursday under mostly sunny skies.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low: 37.

Friday: Increasing clouds, showers late. High: 57.

