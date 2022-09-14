CHARLOTTE (PINPOINT WEATHER) — Beautiful weather has continued to filter in across the Queen City and the Eastern Seaboard as a whole behind the front that moved through Monday.

Over the next week to ten days, we are tracking little if any rain chances along with temperatures that will be slowly rising until potentially 90s could be back on the table by the middle of next week.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

The good news is that even with the rising temperatures we are not expecting much in the way of a rise in mugginess over the next week plus. As we go through the rest of the work week we are tracking mostly sunny skies, warm temperatures, and little in the way of humidity across the region.

High temperatures between now and Friday will be in the mid-80s in the low country and 70s in the mountains. Other than some fair-weather clouds, sunshine will dominate the rest of the week.







If you have big weekend plans you will be in good shape as sunshine and low humidity will continue to dominate the region. Just make sure you have plenty of water if you are planning on being outside as temperatures will start to push into the upper 80s towards the 90-degree mark.

Next week the trend will only be continuing for the region with more sunshine and even warmer temperatures on the way for the QC.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

Temperatures all of next week should at least be in the upper 80s, and we could see some 90s as early as Tuesday. The humidity should at least continue to stay low. Out in the tropics, we have a newly formed Tropical Depression 7 has formed in the Central Atlantic and is forecast to head west towards the northern Lesser Antilles as well as develop into Fiona.

This system will need to be watched closely over the next few days.