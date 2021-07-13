Temps stay in the 90s as humidity fuels heavy rain, isolated thunderstorms

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It’s a warm and sticky start Tuesday morning.

It stays hot and humid Tuesday with highs in the lower 90s. That heat/humidity could a fuel showers/storms by this afternoon. Any storm will be capable of locally heavy rain and lightning, and collapse by sunset.

Warm, muggy, and quiet tonight with lows in the lower 70s.

It stays hot and humid Wednesday. A few more showers/storms may pop-up. Any storms will be capable of locally heavy rain and lightning. Temperatures continue to climb into the lower 90s.

The pattern stays the same much of the work week. High pressure off-shore and a stalled low/ front in the Midwest keep southerly flow, heat, and humidity pumping. This will leave us with storm chances daily, fueled by that heat and humidity.





Any storms will be widely scattered, meaning hit or miss, and will be capable of locally heavy rain and lightning. Temperatures continue to hover 90 degrees with heat indices climbing into the middle/ upper 90s.

By the weekend, this stagnant summer pattern starts to break down as a front approaches. This will increase coverage in showers/ storms, some may even linger overnight. Healthiest rain chances for now look to be Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

Today: Partly cloudy, isolated storms. High: 90.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, muggy. Low: 70.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, isolated storms. High: 91.