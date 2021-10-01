Temps stay comfortable in the mid-80s, partly cloudy for the weekend

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – We’ve made it to Friday everyone!

Cloudy skies will limit overnight cooling giving us a mild and warm start to the day. Temperatures will start in the low to mid-60s on Friday with areas of fog likely developing right around sunrise.

Morning fog will become scattered cloud cover this afternoon with highs touching 80 degrees late in the afternoon. Winds will be relatively light out of the north and east at about 5 miles per hour.

If you’ve been working for the weekend, you’re in for a treat! Saturday and Sunday will be pleasant with partly cloudy skies and afternoon highs peaking in the low to mid-80s. Typically we sit in the upper 70-s for the first weekend of October.







Rain chances return late in the day on Sunday with an approaching cold front from the west. This will bring more in the way of cloud cover and usher in an unsettled pattern that will linger for much of the work week next week.

Enjoy the weekend then be sure to keep that umbrella handy!

Today: Warm with a Mix of Sun & Clouds. High of 80.

Tonight: Mild & Comfortable. Low 62.