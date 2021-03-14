Temps reach the 60s but clouds linger for Sunday

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – We’re starting out cloudy with some showers rolling through this morning. This as a warm front continues to slice the area.

The front wobbles in the Piedmont today, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies and a spotty shower or two. Temperatures hold in the low to middle 60’s.

It stays mostly cloudy tonight with lows dropping into the 50’s.

By Monday, we’re still sitting out ahead of the bigger, more potent storm. So we’ll keep cloudy skies, a spotty shower, and cooler highs in the 50’s. The bigger storm arrives by Tuesday with rain greeting you on your morning commute. Locally heavy downpours are possible, we are not concerned about any wintry weather. Highs on Tuesday get stuck in the 50’s.

Another front quickly approaches right behind that one on Wednesday. This front will come with warmer air, highs approach the upper 60’s on Wednesday with showers arriving late.

The front comes through on Thursday with temperatures climbing into the 70’s. This front could back some fuel for thunderstorms, stay tuned for updates on that!

Cool, high pressure arrives for Friday and Saturday. Mostly sunny skies return with highs in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Today: Mostly cloudy, spotty shower. High: 65.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, mild. Low: 51.