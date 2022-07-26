CHARLOTTE (PINPOINT WEATHER) — Many of you saw another afternoon of rain or storms, a couple of which turned severe, bringing down trees in Huntersville and Polkville.

Although the severe threat is winding down for the night, the storm chances won’t completely go away this week.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

As a front remains stalled to our north, the best chance of rain will be in the mountains– closer to the front. Unfortunately, we’ll have to watch for flooding if downpours repeatedly move over the same areas over the next day or two.







Even though the best chance of rain is in the mountains, spotty showers and storms will still be possible in the afternoon and evening everywhere else.

Stay weather aware and take it easy in the heat– highs will hit the mid-90s the next few days with “feels like” temps above 100.

If you happen to be heading to Panthers Training Camp over the next few days, of course prepare for the heat there, too! Storm chances will be highest this weekend.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

Tonight: Lingering clouds, stray showers. Low 73.

Wednesday: Clouds & sun, hot and humid. High 94. Few storms possible.