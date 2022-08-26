CHARLOTTE (PINPOINT WEATHER) — Friday starts off foggy with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 70s to upper 60s.

This morning’s fog will burn off quickly as we make way for partly cloudy skies and highs peaking in the upper 80s. Winds will be calm for the most part but be on the lookout for isolated popup storms this afternoon and evening.

Storms will mainly be focused in the mountains and west of I-77 before tapering off overnight.

Saturday and Sunday will see the return of 90-degree days and partly cloudy skies. Our summer-like pattern also makes a comeback with spotty storm chances plaguing the Queen City through the weekend into early next week.









We’ll stay in the 90s through Wednesday before a cold front brings higher storm chances for mid-week and bumps us back into the 80s for Thursday.

Today: Partly Cloudy with Isolated Showers & Storms. High: 88.

Tonight: Warm & Partly Cloudy. Low: 70.