Temps increase with Elsa looming midweek in the Charlotte metro

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – After a beautiful holiday weekend, temperatures are now getting hotter, with the humidity back as well!

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to FOX 46 Charlotte’s breaking news email list

Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds as temps top out in the low 90s in the afternoon. There’s only a small chance of a spotty shower or storm in the afternoon or evening. Wednesday is when we’ll likely see more coverage of the showers and storms on radar, as tropical moisture continues to move in from Elsa.

The forecast track keeps it heading toward the eastern Carolinas Wednesday night into Thursday. That’s when we’ll feel the main impacts from the system. Some heavy areas of rain may develop SE of Charlotte, along with wind gusts of 30-40 mph. A brief tornado will be possible as well.

As always, keep checking in for updates! Some of this info could still change with the storm still a few days away.

A typical summer pattern is in the forecast for the weekend, with pop-up showers and storms possible each day.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 69.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Slight chance shower, t’storm. High 93.