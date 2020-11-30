Temps in the lower 20s and 30s this week, with snow forecast in NC mountains

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Snow is the word…and wind, and cold! Even though the mountains are the ones getting the first decent snow of the season, it’s getting colder and windy everywhere.

The coldest of the season so far, actually. As for the snow, mountain communities could see up to 1-3 inches by the time it tapers off Tuesday night, with up to 4-6″+ in the highest elevations.

That’s why the Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Avery County. On top of that, the gusty wind will make for feels like temps in the single digits, if not sub-zero at times by Wednesday morning.

Bundle up, and be careful on the roads! For the Charlotte area through South Carolina, it’s a return to sunshine for the next few days. But highs will struggle to rise through the 40s on Tuesday, with 50s for highs the rest of the week.

Wednesday morning will be the coldest, with low-mid 20s in the forecast. The next system moves in Friday through Saturday. As temps remain chilly, this could mean a little more snow for the mountains. For the Charlotte area, it’s looking like rain showers to finish the week.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Mountain snow. Windy. Low 34.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Mountain snow showers. Breezy. High 45.

