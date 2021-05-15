Temps in the day remain warm with chilly nights ahead for rest of weekend

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) Comfortable conditions will be around overnight with lows holding in the lower 50s under mainly clear skies. We will end the weekend on a nice note with a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday.

High temperatures will top out in the middle and upper 70s on Sunday afternoon.

A stray shower could develop later in the day on Sunday as a stalled front nears the region. Slightly better chances for showers will be possible on Monday and Tuesday, but this will still be hit-or-miss and most of the time will remain dry.





We will begin to dry out later in the week as high pressure regains control giving up plenty of sunshine from Thursday through the upcoming weekend. Temps will also be warming up later this week with in the mid to upper 80s.

Tonight: Mainly clear. Lo: 52

Sunday: Clouds and sun. Stray shower. Hi: 78

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scatt. Showers. Hi: 80 Lo: 55