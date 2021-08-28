Temps in 90s remain for next few days with Ida not affecting Carolinas until Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – The heat will continue on Sunday with highs hitting the middle 90s under mostly sunny skies. Heat index values will also be on the steamy side causing it to feel like the upper 90s to near 100 degrees, so try to find ways to stay cool.

Little is expected to change on Monday and Tuesday with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 90s. An isolated shower or storms will be possible late Tuesday as Ida slides northward.







Hurricane Ida is looking to make landfall near New Orleans as a Cat 4 hurricane later in the day Sunday. August 29th is also the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, which devastated New Orleans back in 2005.

Showers and storms will roll through the Carolinas on Wednesday as Hurricane Ida slides by to our north and west. We will not see a huge impact from Ida, but a bit of wet weather and breezy winds will be possible for midweek.

We quickly dry out for the rest of the week with cooler temperatures in the 80s settling back into the region.

Tonight: Mainly clear. Lo: 71

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Hi: 95

Monday: Lots of sun, hot. Hi: 96 Lo: 72