Temps gradually increase into the upper 60s Saturday

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – We’re starting out with some fog and spotty showers this morning as our front works its way back to the north.

By Saturday afternoon, we’ll find clouds lingering but most of us should stay dry. Southerly winds bring in a warm air mass ahead of the front, with highs returning to the middle/ upper 60’s.

It stays mild, mostly cloudy, and mostly dry tonight with lows only dropping into the 50’s.

Sunday looks WARM! Our front continues to stall to the NW, so we’ll keep mostly cloudy skies and a spotty shower chance. Southwest winds crank even more, allowing a warm air mass to surge into the Piedmont. Highs will have no trouble making it into the middle 70’s, a whopping 20 degrees above average!

The front starts to sag south on Monday, passing through the area Monday morning/ afternoon. Rain returns, expect showers becoming widespread. With the warm air mass ahead of the front, we are not expecting wintry weather. With the relatively quick forward speed of the front, we’re not expecting flooding either.

A much cooler high pressure comes in behind that front on Tuesday, bringing mostly sunny skies and cool 50’s.

After that we’ve got some timing troubles through mid-week. A few storms may roll through, but the data is having trouble pinning down which days see rain and which stay dry. For now, it looks like our healthiest rain chances are Wednesday and Friday, but stay tuned for updates on that!

Today: Mostly cloudy, spotty shower? High: 67.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, mild. Low: 53.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, warm. High: 75.