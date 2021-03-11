Temps Friday to hit 80 degrees to start the weekend

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Thursday was the third day in a row with highs in the low and mid-70s!

Friday, even warmer! Many highs will touch 80 degrees. Warm stuff for this time of year, considering the average high is only 62.

The record high for Friday is 86. Most neighborhoods will be dry through Friday afternoon.

However, a cold front will be dropping in from the north. This will bring more clouds, along with the return of rain chances. A few showers may develop in the mountains and near the I-40 corridor by evening. Grab the umbrella if you’ll be out later Friday, just in case!

With the front lingering nearby, the chance of showers continues through the weekend. But don’t be too worried if you have outside plans.

While the weather will stay on the cloudy side, there won’t be a lot of rain yet. Only a few spotty showers will be possible.

The warmth will back off, too, with highs mostly in the 60s Saturday & Sunday. The better chance of rain moves in late Monday into Tuesday.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 51.

Friday: Sun & clouds, warm. Chance of showers by evening. High 80.