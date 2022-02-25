(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – After a warm Friday with highs in the 70s, back on the cooler side we go for the weekend! More rain on the way, too.

We’re still dry tonight as temps cool into the 30s and 40s area-wide by morning. Moisture is already starting to increase, though, drawing in more clouds for the day Saturday. It’s possible the mountains could get a brief mix or high-elevation snow early Saturday, but most of the region stays dry.

High temps will be about 20 degrees cooler, only in the mid 50s! Sunday morning will be the wettest part of the weekend. Our next system will bring us the next round of rain starting Saturday night, but most of the rain will fall Sunday morning.





It could be heavy at times, and a little sleet can’t be ruled out at the start. But it’s not looking like an all-day washout. The rain will start to taper off and move out in the afternoon.

Rainfall totals are expected to end up around a half-inch to an inch. With more snow possible in the highest elevations of the mountains early Sunday, up to two inches could fall. A little bit of everything this weekend! Next week looks mostly dry and warmer.

Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy. Low 40.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Shower possible late. High 56.

Sunday: Rain, tapering off in the afternoon. 41/53.