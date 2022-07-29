CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It looks like we might catch a break heat-wise this weekend however chances of scattered storms are still on the rise.

After another day with highs in the mid-90s, temps will eventually drop through the 70s as the night moves along.

Humidity is sticking with us through the night and our weekend. But high temps won’t be quite as hot, mainly reaching the mid to upper 80s.





Stray showers are still possible tonight. This weekend we are seeing highs in the upper 80s with more scattered storms. Stay weather aware! The low 90s will return for your upcoming work week.

Tonight: Scattered storms, muggy. Low: 74

Tomorrow: Hot, storms expected. High: 89 Low: 72

Sunday: Continued stormy, warm and humid. High: 87 Low: 72