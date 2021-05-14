Temps dip into the 40s once again Friday night before jumping into the 70s this weekend

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It was another cold start Friday morning! We tied the record low of 41 from 1917! Saturday morning won’t be quite as chilly, but temps are still expected to drop into the mid and upper 40s.

The record for Saturday is 40 degrees, which should be safe. High-pressure rules for Saturday, meaning it will be dry under a mix of sunshine and scattered clouds.

With temps warming into the mid and upper 70s, it’s the pick of the weekend! Sunday is a bit more unsettled.

As a warm front starts to develop, we’ll see more clouds and a few more showers, mainly north and west of Charlotte.





Rain (and storm) chances are higher for Monday and Tuesday. Next week won’t be as unseasonably cool as this week — highs are in the 70s to low 80s each day.

Friday night: Partly cloudy. Low 47.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 77.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance shower. 53/76.