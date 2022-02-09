Temps dip into the 30s overnight before major warm-up; isolated showers move in this weekend

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – What a beautiful Wednesday! Cold and frosty in the morning, but under lots of sunshine, temps warmed to near 60 in the afternoon.

Those numbers will get even higher the rest of this week. A cold front will move in Thursday, but without any rain. So, sunny weather goes on as highs inch closer to 70 degrees.

A stronger cold front and area of low pressure will affect us over the weekend. We could start to see a few isolated showers late Saturday, with a better chance of showers coming Sunday.







As colder air moves in, mountain snow will likely develop with some light accumulation possible. It’s possible a brief mix or a little snow could develop near Charlotte as well, but accumulation is not likely at this time.

Keep checking in for updates!

Tonight: Clear. Low 35.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 67.