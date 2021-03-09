Temps continue to climb through dry stretch

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Another beautiful day filled with sunshine and warmer temps!

Many neighborhoods made it into the low 70s. The warm, dry stretch marches on… we’ll be in the mid 70s the next couple days under more sunshine, and around 80 by Friday.

A cold front will approach heading into the weekend. This could bring a few showers to the mountains by Friday afternoon, along with areas north of I-40. Most will stay dry.

A few more showers will be possible both Saturday and Sunday, but it won’t be a washout.

The warmth will back off a bit with more clouds and the front moving through–we’re back in the 50s and 60s Sunday through early next week.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 41.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 75.