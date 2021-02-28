Temps climb into the 70s on Sunday; partial clouds expected

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – After some fog to start, mostly cloudy skies hang tight again today. Southwest winds will become steady as a warm front slowly squeezes in from the north. Highs today will climb into the lower 70’s.

It stays very warm and mostly cloudy tonight with lows only dropping into the upper 50’s.

Rain returns and becomes widespread by tomorrow morning as that front makes a pass. Expect a wet morning commute on Monday. With temperatures starting out so warm, we are not expecting and wintry weather this time around. The front is also fast, so we are not anticipating a flood threat. Rain totals will only amount to 0.25-0.5”.

By the afternoon, showers taper off but mostly cloudy skies stick around. Highs stay warm in the lower 60’s.

Cool, Canadian high pressure slides in on Tuesday. That will bring mostly sunny skies and cool highs in the middle 50’s.

Our next storm makes a pass on Wednesday bringing healthy shower chances back into the area. The rest of the week looks quiet.

Today: Mostly cloudy, warm. High: 73.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, mild. Low: 59.

Tomorrow: Rain early. High: 62.