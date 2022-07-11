CHARLOTTE (PINPOINT WEATHER) — After a nice cooler break from last week’s hot and steamy weather, the 90s are back for a couple of days!

However, it’s ‘seasonal’ heat — the average high is now up to 91, and temps won’t stray far from that Tuesday and Wednesday.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

The return of the 90s also comes with the return of rain and storm chances. While the daylight hours on Tuesday will be dry, we could start to see some showers and storms moving into the mountains and foothills by late evening. That’s ahead of the main front.







As the front moves in Wednesday, more showers and storms will develop in the afternoon and evening. Once again, there will be a risk of severe storms, with the main threat being damaging wind gusts.

The heat backs off a bit again for the rest of the week, but the weather remains unsettled. With the front stalling nearby, daily shower/storm chances persist.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 69.

Tuesday: Sun & clouds, hot. High 92.