Temps back in the 60s on Monday with some showers on the way Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Another cool night is on tap for our area with lows dropping into the lower 40s under partly cloudy skies. The workweek will begin dry with a mix of sun and clouds on Monday.

Highs will top out in the middle 60s on Monday afternoon, but a brisk breeze will make it feel a bit cooler at times.

Clouds will roll into the area on Tuesday out ahead of the next storm system. We may also see a few showers popping up on Tuesday, but it’s a slight chance and most of the day should be dry.

Temperatures will stay around average for one more day in the middle 60s before climbing into the 70s for the end of the week.

Showers and thunderstorm will be possible on Wednesday as the storm moves closer to the area, but a better chance will come on Thursday as the cold front sweeps through. Stay tuned for the latest info on potential severe weather later this week!

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cool. Lo: 42

Monday: Clouds and sun. Hi: 64

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, shower possible. Hi: 65 Lo: 46