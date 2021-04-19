Temperatures to take a slight dip into the 40s and 50s as a cold front moves into the Charlotte area this week

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – After a nice Monday afternoon, the sky continues to clear tonight as temperatures slowly cool.

We’ll start in the 40s early Tuesday morning, then quickly warm up into the low and mid-70s in the afternoon. We’ll see more clouds again, but most areas will be rain-free.

There’s only a small chance of a passing shower or sprinkles in the afternoon through Wednesday morning as a cold front moves in.

It’s that cold front that will drop temps even more late this week! Heads up gardeners and farmers — Thursday and Friday mornings will be the coldest, with sub-freezing temps expected in the mountains and mid-30s expected around the Charlotte area.





Protect outside plants and vegetation! Thursday and Friday afternoons will be dry and sunny, but below-average for high temperatures as well.

Temps gradually moderate over the weekend, with a much better chance of needed rain on the way for Saturday into Sunday morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 46.

Tuesday: Sun & clouds. High 75. Slight chance PM shower.