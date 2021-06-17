Temperatures to stay in the 90s Friday with low humidity in the Charlotte area

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – High pressure gave us a gorgeous Thursday! Sunshine galore, low humidity, and even slightly cooler temps. Friday will be nice, too — but with more heat!

Under more sunshine from morning through evening, highs will top out in the low to mid-90s. The humidity won’t be bad…yet. Starting Saturday, tropical moisture will start to seep in, bringing the return of the muggies and possibly a spot shower or storm.

Thursday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center began issuing advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone Three in the Gulf of Mexico. This storm may get a little stronger and become Tropical Storm Claudette before coming ashore along the Gulf Coast Saturday.





After that, moisture will get pulled our way and into the Carolinas as a cold front approaches from the northwest. This would mean some heavy rain at times in our area from Sunday through Monday.

The chance of rain and storms will linger into Tuesday as well with the front. It’s still too early to pin down exactly how much rain we could get, but a couple of inches are possible. Keep checking in for updates!

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 60.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 91.