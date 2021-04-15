Temperatures to drop into the mid 30s and 40s as showers roll in for the weekend

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A cold front has passed and temps will get chilly tonight! Lows will drop into the mid-30s in the mountains, with 40s around the Charlotte area and South Carolina.

High-pressure building in will give us a dry night and a dry, sunny Friday. High temps will be only a touch cool for this time of year, around 70.

Saturday is cooler as clouds roll in again ahead of another disturbance. This will bring some showers by the afternoon and evening.

No storms are expected, but keep this in mind for any outside plans!





Sunday is looking mostly dry as clouds linger. Highs are back up around 70 through early next week. After Saturday, expect a mostly dry stretch of weather through next week.

We could use some rain– we’re more than an inch below normal so far for the month!

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 43.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 70.