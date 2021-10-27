Weather Alert: Temperatures stay in the 60s, scattered storms roll in on Thursday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – We’ve got one more nice fall-like evening ahead before a soggy stretch arrives on Thursday! It stays quiet Wednesday night.

Temperatures will get chilly falling into the upper 40s under partly cloudy skies.

Our next big storm arrives Thursday. Rain should start to creep in by mid-morning/early afternoon, that rain will turn heavy at times late in the day. Expect clouds to be thick and overcast, and temperatures to be chilly! Clouds, rain, and breezy winds will keep temperatures stuck in the 60s. Overall, expect a raw, rainy day.

Showers linger overnight and into Friday. The storm becomes cut-off from the jet stream, meaning it will lose its storm track. With nothing really to move it along, clouds and showers will continue to wrap around into the Carolinas through Friday and Saturday, though coverage of rain will decrease.

Over the 3 day period, rain totals will be about 1” around most of the Charlotte area. Totals could approach 2-3” in the higher elevations.







Temperatures stay cool with highs only in the middle and upper 60s.

We finally will see the storm exit to the northeast by Sunday, leaving Halloween with spooky sunshine and creepy-cool temperatures for trick-or-treaters! Expect mostly sunny skies in the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s. Trick-or-treaters should wear jackets for evening temperatures in the 50s. Overnight lows will fall into the low and middle 40s.

High pressure remains in control as we start out the workweek. Expect cool, fall sunshine with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 47.

NEIGHBORHOOD WEATHER ALERT: Tomorrow: Rainy, cool, and breezy. High: 65.