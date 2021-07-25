Temperatures rising this week with chances of storms on Monday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The warm and muggy conditions will be the big story overnight with lows holding in the 70s. We will start Monday with a mix of sun and clouds but as a cold settles in from the north, some showers and storms will develop in the afternoon.

Heavy downpours and gusty winds are possible with any storm that pops up on Monday. The unsettled weather will continue into Tuesday as the front remains stalled just to our north. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s through Tuesday.







The heat and humidity will kick into overdrive by midweek with highs climbing into the middle and upper 90s through Friday. Heat index values will also be around 100 degrees for much of the week, so take precautions to stay cool!

We are watching a potential tropical system that could develop off the Florida coast in the next 48 hours. Stay tuned for the latest info.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, muggy. Lo: 72

Monday: Clouds and sun, showers/storms. Hi: 91

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, Spotty shower/storm. Hi: 89 Lo: 73