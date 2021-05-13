Temperatures fall into the 40s Thursday night before big warm-up

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – What a difference a day made! Thursday turned out beautiful with abundant sunshine and warmer temps.

Highs were still about 10 degrees cooler than we should be for mid-May, but a nice change from the chilly air Wednesday.

Tonight is dry with chilly temps falling into the 40s. The warm-up continues Friday with highs reaching the low 70s.

A disturbance moving through the region will bring more scattered clouds and a slight chance of showers, mainly in the mountains and foothills.





Most neighborhoods end the week dry! The weekend looks nice with a high-pressure building in. Temps continue to warm up, reaching the mid-70s Saturday and Sunday.

There is another small chance of showers late Sunday, but again, most areas stay dry.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 46.

Friday: Partly cloudy. Slight chance shower. High 72.