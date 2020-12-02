Temperatures dropping into low-20s overnight

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – After a frigid cold start Tuesday morning, it’s another cold one tonight!
Temps will drop into the mid-20s by daybreak, just enough above the record low of 20. High pressure will control our weather for another day Thursday, meaning lots of sunshine.
Highs will warm into the seasonable mid to upper 50s. Clouds increase Thursday night through Friday as the next storm system moves in from the southwest.
Showers will start to spread in Friday afternoon, and be on-and-off through Saturday morning. This could end with a few snowflakes in the mountains, however not as much snow as what we saw Tuesday.
Most rainfall totals will stay under an inch. Saturday afternoon through Sunday will be drier with sunshine.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 25.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 57.
