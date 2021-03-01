Temperatures drop Tuesday as cold front moves in

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A cold front will push to our east tonight, ending the rain chances but dropping temperatures for Tuesday.

Most of this past week has been on the warm side, but it’s back in the chilly 40s & 50s we go for highs Tuesday afternoon. High pressure will build in, giving us a drier day, but clouds will linger through the morning and much of the afternoon.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

Another storm system will skirt by to our south Wednesday, bringing more areas of rain. It’s possible the mountains may be cold enough early in the morning to see a brief wintry mix, otherwise it’s mostly rain showers for the region.

But not everyone may see the rain– areas north of Charlotte near the I-40 corridor will likely be drier. The best chance of rain will be from the Charlotte area through South Carolina.

Sunshine returns for Thursday and Friday.





Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 38.

Tuesday: Becoming partly sunny. High 52.