Temperatures dip back down into the 40s overnight, Tuesday stays dry

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Monday morning was the coldest of the season so far for many neighborhoods!

Temperatures fell into the 30s to low 40s area-wide. We’ve got another chilly one happening out there tonight, but likely a few degrees warmer than Monday morning.

Some patchy frost will still be possible in the mountains. High pressure rules again this week, resulting in quiet, dry, and pleasant weather for a few days. Temperatures gradually get warmer, too.

Highs reach the mid-70s Tuesday, with some 80s on Wednesday.





Early-morning temps continue to moderate as well. The next cold front moves in late Thursday through Friday, bringing a few spotty showers.

Once again, it doesn’t look like a good soaker, so don’t count on too much rain! Temps may cool off a bit behind the front for next weekend.

Tonight: Clear and chilly. Low 43.

Tuesday: Sunny, pleasant. High 76.