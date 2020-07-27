Temperatures back in the 90s Monday with more afternoon rain chances

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – It will be another hot and stormy start to the week.

High temperatures will be back in the 90s with a 30 percent chance for showers and storms Monday afternoon and evening.

This pattern will continue through midweek until a cold front starts to approach. That front will enhance chances for showers and storms for the second half of the week.

With the increase in rain chances, high temperatures will go down a bit but are still expected to remain above 90 degrees.

Overall, we can continue to expect a stagnant pattern that will bring more of the same typical midsummer weather.

Monday: 20% showers/storms. Hi: 93 Lo: 73

Tuesday: 30% showers/storms. Hi: 94 Lo: 74