Seasonal Weather: Sunshine with temps in the upper 60s

After a rainy, devastating week of flooding, sunshine hangs around today.

High pressure is in control today, with north winds and cool temperatures. Expect mostly sunny skies with seasonal highs in the upper 60’s.

We’ll keep mostly cloudy skies and mild 50’s tonight.

By tomorrow, a cold front passes through the Piedmont. The core of the low and bulk of the rain will be passing well to our north. We’ll be on the southern fringe of rain chances with very limited moisture. Expect mostly cloudy skies with a few spotty showers possible. Any rain will be light, most of us stay dry.

Winds could pick up as the front passes, shifting to the north and gusting to 25 mph. Expect highs near 70 degrees on Sunday.

Cooler air spills in behind the front on Monday. Expect highs in the middle 60’s with sunshine.

High pressure stays in control through the work week with a few reinforcing shots of cool air. Highs will be in the 50’s by Wednesday and Thursday with overnight lows dipping near freezing.

Enjoy the cool and quiet stretch ahead!

Saturday: Partly cloudy, mild. High: 67.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 53.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy & breezy. A few showers possible. High: 70.

