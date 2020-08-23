Sunshine with highs in the mid 80s Sunday

Clouds and a few breaks of sunshine will be the main story today with highs in the middle 80s. A shower or thunderstorm could once again be possible during the afternoon and evening hours, but most of the day will be dry.

The summer-time pattern gradually takes over again this week with a late-day shower or thunderstorm possible each day. The chances will be low for most of the week, so much of the time will be dry. Temperatures will also be on the rise with highs climbing back into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

We are watching two tropical storms that are heading towards the Gulf Coast. Laura and Marco are forecasted to make landfall in Louisiana within 48 hours of each other later this next week. Make sure to stay with Fox 46 News for the latest updates.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy; 30% showers/storms. Hi: 87

Tonight: Shower/storm early; Plenty of clouds. Lo: 70

Sunday: Mostly cloudy; 20% showers/storms. Hi: 89

